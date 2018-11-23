हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

Aussie skipper backs Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris to open against India in Adelaide Test

Australian skipper Tim Paine said that the top six in the batting line-up has not been finalised as of now, but he is totally comfortable with Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris opening the first Test match against India. 

Aussie skipper backs Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris to open against India in Adelaide Test
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australian skipper Tim Paine has backed right-hand batsman Aaron Finch and Victoria's Marcus Harris to open the batting for the national side in the first Test of the upcoming four-match series against India, beginning December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. 

Though Paine admitted that the top six in the batting line-up has not been finalised as of now, he is totally comfortable with the Victorian duo of Finch and Harris opening the Test match for Australia. 

"I think if Finch plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order. If they're the two we go with, I'm totally comfortable with that," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying. 

On Thursday, uncapped Harris got a maiden call up in the 14-member Test squad on the back of his recent terrific performances in the domestic first-class cricket for Victoria.His teammates Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb also received the nod for the opening two Tests against the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. 

Describing Harris as an `excellent player`, the Australian skipper said that the Victoria player could notch up runs quite quickly and, therefore, the longest format of the game would perfectly suit him. 

"I've always thought Marcus Harris was an excellent player, even when he was playing for WA. I think his defence has improved a lot and he's had that really good attacking game and can score very quickly. So I think his game is pretty well suited to Test cricket," Paine said. 

Harris, who amassed a total of 437 runs in the JLT Sheffield Shield this summer, is all set to open the batting for Victoria against Queensland at The Gabba this week before heading into the opening Test.

Besides Harris, his state teammate Chris Tremain is the only other uncapped player included in the national squad, which also comprises six specialist batters and five fast bowlers.

The two sides are currently playing a three-match T20I series.

Tags:
IndiaAustraliaTim PaineMarcus HarrisAaron Finch

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close