Aussie star David Warner all set to make his ODI debut in India

New Delhi: Majority of cricket fans will be surprised to know that Australia opener David Warner, who has made India his second home to his association with the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, is yet to play an ODI match in the country.

But the 30-year-old is set to make to play his first ODI match in India, when Autralia play the hosts in the first of five-match series in Chennai on Sunday. What's shocking is the fact that, he has been a regular member of the Australian team for nearly a decade, having played 96 ODIs.

For the record, he has played 10 ODIs against India, scoring 391 runs with the help of one hundred andtwo fifties. In fact, he has also won a man of the match against India, way back in 2012.

In that Commonwealth Bank Series match at Sydney, on February 26, Warner top-scored for the Aussies with a knock of 68 runs, before affecting a run out to send Sachin Tendulkar back. Chasing a 252-run target, India lost the match by 87 runs.

Unluckily for the explosive left-handed batsman, Cricket Australia opted against sending him in India for the 2011 World and the 2013 bilateral series.

Despite that anomaly, Warner will be one of the key players for the Aussies tomorrow. He has played enough T20 cricket in India, thanks to his IPL engagement. He is one of the leading scorers in the league with more than 4000 runs.

He is also in a rich form, having scored two hundreds in the last five ODI matches.