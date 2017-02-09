Aussie Test discard Nic Maddinson takes indefinite leave
Maddinson was a surprise inclusion in the Test team last November alongside Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb as the selectors sought an injection of youth after being hammered by South Africa in Hobart.
Sydney: Australian Test discard Nic Maddinson has indefinitely stepped away from cricket after a tough season in which the young batsman was dropped after just three matches.
He made a duck on debut against the Proteas in Adelaide and averaged just nine runs in three innings against Pakistan before being dropped.
"Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW advises that Australian and NSW batsman Nic Maddinson will not be available for selection due to personal reasons, until further notice," they said in a joint statement late Wednesday.
Maddinson missed a domestic match for New South Wales last week. No reason was given but Cricket Australia said his Australian teammates had thrown their support behind him.
