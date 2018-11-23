हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Aussies continue to lead T20I series against India after MCG washout

The incessent rain resulted in the abandonment of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The Indian seamers produced a terrific performance before the incessent rain played the spoilsport and led to the abandonment of the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. 

After the match commenced on time following a day filled with heavy downpour and high winds in Melbourne, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Men in Blue took full advantage of the swinging track as they restricted the home side to an average total of 132 runs in a rain-hit penultimate contest, which was reduced to 19 overs. 

Fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (two for 20), Jasprit Bumrah (one for 20) and Khaleel Ahmed (two for 39) gave the Indian side some early breakthroughs before spinners Kuldeep Yadav (one for 23) and Krunal Pandya (one for 26) also shone with the ball by chipping in with a wicket each to dismantle the Australian batting line-up.

None of the Australian specialist batsmen could sustain themselves for a long on the pitch, with skipper Aaron Finch (duck), opener D'Arcy Short (14), Chris Lynn (13), Glenn Maxwell (19) and Marcus Stoinis (four) all going back to the pavilion in quick successions.Ben McDermott was the highest scorer for the home side with 32 runs off 30 balls, including two boundaries and a six. 

After heavy rains forced Australia to finish their innings at 132 for the loss of seven wickets in 19 overs, Kohli's men were set a target of 90 runs in 11 overs via Duckworth Lewis Method. However, rain played a spoilsport once again, resulting in the match to call off. 

As a result, Australia, who won the opening T20I match by four runs, continue to lead the ongoing series against India 1-0. The two sides will now lock horns on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). 

