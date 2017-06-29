Australia captain Steve Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Dani Willis in New York

New Delhi: Australian cricket captain Steve Smith got engaged to his partner of five years, Dani Willis, early Wednesday during a holiday in New York.

Smith, 28, shared a picture of the couple standing on New York's iconic Top of the Rock observation deck on his Instagram account.

Smith reportedly met Willis, a law student, at a bar during the first season of the Big Bash League in 2011.

In the Instagram post, the right-handed batsman wrote, "Today I got down on one knee and [Willis] said YES."

The couple sparked engagement rumours in January when Willis wore a diamond ring on her left hand down the Allan Border Medal red carpet. Smith, a winner in 2015, missed out on awards in Australian cricket's night of nights, but was the cynosure of all eyes as he turned up with Willis.

Smith is regarded as one of the most gifted batsmen of his time. He has scored 5251 runs with the help of 20 hundreds in 54 Test matches for Australia. In the ODIs, he has so far scored 3187 runs with eight hundreds in 98 matches. He also has 431 runs in 30 T20Is.

He recently led Rising Pune Supergiant, after replacing Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the franchise, to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. They lost to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Smith spent the best part of the year in India, playing a four-match Test series then staying back for the IPL campaign. Australians are due for another round of Indian subcontinent for a two-match Test series in Bangladesh in August-September, which will be followed by a five-match ODI series in October. The tour will also have a T20I match.