Australia coach Darren Lehmann to break his silence in ball-tampering row

New Delhi: Australia coach Darren Lehmann will hold a press conference in Johannesburg later on Wednesday, days after the ball-tampering scandal hit the Aussies, resulting in the suspension of captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft by Cricket Australia (CA).

After Smith's admission to planned ball-tampering by Cameron Bancroft during the third Test in South Africa, CA launched a probe and suspended the duo along with Warner, who was also in the know. Sanctions on the trio are expected to be announced soon.

However, coach Darren Lehmann escaped any punishment despite Smith saying that the team's "leadership group" was aware of the plan to cheat.

As a result, there's been a lot of uproar over Lehmann's alleged role despite him being found clean by CA.

Now, the coach is ready to break his silence - according to a report on cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Allan Border has come out in support of Lehmann.

"We're talking about one of the good guys in Australian cricket," Border said talking to Fox Sports News. "He's done a fantastic job with that team and if he wasn't aware of what was going on, there's no problem at all.

"If (CA's) integrity officer has been through and interviewed people and he's satisfied that Darren Lehmann didn't know specifically what was going on at the time, I'm very relaxed.

"That's a good news item, isn't it, not the other way," he said.