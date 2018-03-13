Australia considering back-up after Mitchell Marsh injury

Australia are considering calling up an extra all-rounder as cover for Mitchell Marsh who suffered a groin strain in the second Test in South Africa, coach Darren Lehmann said on Tuesday.

Marsh has more than a week to prove his fitness before the third Test begins in Cape Town on March 22. However, Lehmann said a decision on whether another player might be added to the 15-man squad would be made closer to the time.

"We are reasonably confident but we`ll see over the next couple of days," Lehmann said of the 26-year-old`s chances of recovery.

"Medical staff will have a look at him and assess him, and then make a call from there. We`re hopeful for the next Test."

Marsh, who was sanctioned by the International Cricket Council for swearing at Kagiso Rabada after the South Africa fast bowler dismissed him on Monday, has been a pivotal player since returning to the Australia side in December.

Only captain Steve Smith has scored more Test runs since and Marsh has also claimed valuable wickets.

"We haven`t had a lot of runs in the series so far, but he`s looking as good as anyone at the moment. With the ball he was important for us with those couple of wickets late on day two (at Port Elizabeth)," added Lehmann as the squad departed for Cape Town.

Australia lost the second Test by six wickets in Port Elizabeth on Monday to leave the four-match series tied at 1-1.