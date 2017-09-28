Australia elect to bat in fourth ODI against India

Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the fourth One-day International of the five-match series here today.

Matthew Wade came back in place of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa replaced Ashton Agar in the Australian team.

In the Indian playing XI, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

India lead the series 3-0.

Teams:

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.