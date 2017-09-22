close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series

Australia trail 2-0 in the five-match ODI series and must win against India at Indore on Sunday to stay alive.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 12:08
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series

Melbourne: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins will miss the three-match Twenty20 series against India to keep him fresh for the Ashes against England later this year, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

After more than five years of injury setbacks preventing his talent from blooming, the 24-year-old made an inspiring return to the test arena against India earlier this year.

He has since been a regular in the 50-over format and is expected to be part of Australia`s pace attack in the Ashes and will therefore return home from India after the remaining three ODIs in the five-match series.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket."

The replacement for Cummins in the T20 squad will be announced later, CA added.

Australia trail 2-0 in the five-match ODI series and must win against India at Indore on Sunday to stay alive.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia T20 seriesIndia Cricket Newscricket newsPat Cummins

From Zee News

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
cricket

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhu...

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago
cricket

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India...

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC&#039;s Disputes Resolution Committee
cricket

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC's Disputes Re...

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security not assured
Hockey

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security n...

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Australians
cricket

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Austr...

We&#039;ve had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says Steve Smith
cricket

We've had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says S...

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mourinho
Football

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mouri...

Liverpool&#039;s Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after troubled spell
Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after trouble...

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte
Football

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea's An...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video