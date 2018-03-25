Australia guilty of ball-tampering: Who said what

Australian cricket is in the middle of one of it's darkest periods, where captain Steve Smith has admitted being part of a ball-tampering plan during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Here's who said what.

Cameron Bancroft

"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I want to be here (the press conference) because I`m accountable for my actions. I`m not proud of what`s happened. I`ve got to live with the consequences and the damage to my own reputation that comes with. I`ll be honest, I was nervous about it because with hundreds of cameras around that`s always the risk."

Steve Smith

"The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I`m not proud of what happened. It`s not in the spirit of the game."

"My integrity, the team`s integrity, the leadership group`s integrity has come into question and rightfully so. I am embarrassed to be sitting here and talking about this. We`re in the middle of such a great series. For something like this to overshadow the great cricket that has been played and not have a single cricket question in here, that`s not what I`m about and what the team is about. It`s big error in judgment but we`ll learn from this and move past it."

"We spoke about it and thought it was a possible way to get an advantage."

Smith says he will not resign

"No I won`t. I still think I`m the right person for the job."

Former South Africa spinner Pat Symcox on Twitter

"The Captain of Australia admits to cheating... put him on a plane out of here Cricket Australia. Your Legacy deserves better."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain

"This was a premeditated attempt by the Australian team to cheat.

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson

"Shocked & disappointed."

Ex-Aussie fast bowler Craig McDermott

"Disappointing and disgraceful........ a shocking day for the baggy green."

Shane Warne

"I feel a bit for Cameron Bancroft because I don`t think he`s taken it upon himself to do something and put it in his pocket. Who`s told him to do that? It`s important to find out that. I think we`ve got to get to the bottom of why that has happened and what was it. You`ve got to own up. You`ve been caught, you`ve got to own up and say what was it you were hiding. You can`t have that in the game."

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke

"WHAT THE ........ HAVE I JUST WOKEN UP TO. Please tell me this is a bad dream."

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan

"Steve Smith,his Team & ALL the management will have to accept that whatever happens in their careers they will all be known for trying to CHEAT the game ... #SAvAUS."

South Africa`s former captain Graeme Smith on TV commentary

"In my opinion, he has tampered with the ball and used an object to do that. Clearly, he`s hiding something away from the umpires and when they approach him he pulls something outside of his pocket."

Kevin Pietersen on Twitter

"My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann`s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft`s idea. #SandpaperGate."

Former India women cricketer Snehal Pradhan

"In tennis, players can skip the mandatory press conference, if they pay a hefty fine. I imagine if that option was available in cricket, CA would be writing a cheque right now. #damagecontrol."