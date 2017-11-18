Australia in 'confusion' ahead of Ashes, claims Shane Warne

Sydney: Spin legend Shane Warne says Australia are in a state of "confusion" heading into the Ashes series, with England primed for a first Gabba Test boilover.

Even amid the massive distraction of the Ben Stokes assault saga, Warne believes it`s the tourists who no longer hold any fears about an unsettled Australian cricket team.

The Australian leg-spin great says Australia are in a shambles with wicketkeeper Tim Paine`s surprise selection pointing to a lack of direction from selectors.

Paine, chosen for his first Test in seven years, and 34-year-old Shaun Marsh recalled to the Test side for the eighth time, were the controversial selections announced on Friday for next week`s first Test in Brisbane.

Pundits say Australia`s Gabba fortress, where the home side is unbeaten in almost 30 years, is now under threat from an England squad missing their best player all-rounder Stokes, back at home and under investigation over a nightclub brawl.

"At the moment, where the biggest shift has come over the last few years is they don`t fear Australia anymore," Warne told reporters on Friday.

"England no longer fear Australia and haven`t for a long time and hence that`s why they can beat Australia.

"England, I think at the moment, are just going along nicely. They`re just doing their business.

"Australia look confused. They`re picking wicketkeepers that aren`t even keeping for their state.

"To me, I think England are in a better situation going into that first Test match than what Australia are."

Television commentating veteran Bill Lawry agreed with Warne that Australia is missing a Mitchell Johnston-styled intimidator, despite Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins capable of bowling fast.

"I think the big key to this Ashes series is Mitchell Johnson and he`s not playing," Lawry said.

"If I was an opening batsman I wouldn`t be losing too much sleep facing the Australian pace attack as far as pace is concerned.

"They`re all good bowlers but they`re not going to frighten you."

Former Test captain Michael Clarke said the Australian team was unsure about their playing style heading into the five-Test series.

Warne is predicting the Ashes series to be the hardest-fought and most dramatic since the iconic 2005 campaign, which England famously won in a fifth-Test decider.

The leg-spinning great says both sides are weak because they rely too much on two players -- Australia on David Warner and Steve Smith and England on Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

"It will get down to how those guys bat," said Warne.