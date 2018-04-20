Australia in no hurry to appoint coach, team leadership

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) will not be hurried into making a decision on their new coach and captain and vice-captain for their one-day side until the team for their tour of England is named, board chairman David Peever said on Friday.

CA are looking for a new coach for the men`s team after Darren Lehmann stepped down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, while captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both suspended for 12 months.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine replaced Smith for the final match of the series against South Africa but was named as captain for the test side only. "The board has asked management to provide recommendations regarding candidates for the men`s head coach, ODI (one-day international) captain and ODI vice-captain," Peever said in a statement after a board meeting on Friday.

"The board is anticipating receiving these recommendations in the coming weeks, with a view to making appointments ahead of the ODI Tour to the UK. Once these appointments have been endorsed and finalised, announcements can then be made."

Australia tour England in June for five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 fixture. CA were forced to issue a statement earlier this week denying media reports that former opening batsman Justin Langer had already been appointed as coach.

Top-order batsman Aaron Finch, who led the Twenty20 side before giving way to Smith after CA consolidated the role for all three formats, has already said he would happily take on the captaincy of the limited overs side if asked.