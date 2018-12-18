हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australia

Australia name unchanged squad for remaining India Tests

Australia name unchanged squad for remaining India Tests
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Opener Aaron Finch and batsman Peter Handscomb have been retained as Australia named an unchanged 13-member squad for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing four-match series against India. 

It means Australia will head into the remainder of the series with same squad that clinched a stunning 146-run win over India in the second Test at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. 

While Handscomb got the call depite a poor performance with the bat and questions regarding his unorthodox technique, Finch has been retained after being given go ahead by coach Justin Langer following a finger injury. 

Though the home side went with the same Playing XI in the opening two Tests, skipper Tim Paine indicated that the team might bring changes in the team based on the conditions in the final two matches. 

"Conditions are going to be different at the MCG than they were here and then in Sydney.We will have to pick what we think is the best combination to win both of those Tests," he said. 

"If it's this XI then great. But if we have to make some changes I am sure will talk about that at some stage," Paine added. 

Reflecting on the reason behind going with an unchanged squad, national selector Trevor Hohns said that retaining the group would help in maintaining the momentum captured in the second Test win.

"With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the squad we believe we have enough fast bowlers to choose from, so we’ve made the decision to stick with the 13-person squad for the remaining two Test matches against India," he said. 

The victory in Perth not only saw Australia level the four-match series 1-1, but also allowed the hosts to clinch their first win in the longest format of the game since the massive ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March that sent shock waves across the cricket world.  

The two sides will now head into the third Test, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

The full squad is as follows: 

 Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

