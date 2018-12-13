हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australia name unchanged XI for 2nd Test vs India in Perth

Paine also backed opener Aaron Finch who made a three-ball duck and 11 in the first Test in Adelaide, stating that he needed just one score to develop the belief that he can thrive at Test level. 

Australia on Thursday named an unchanged XI for the second Test against India in Perth on December 13. 

The lineup consists of the same players who made the cut in the first Test in Adelaide with Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood selected. 

Paine also backed opener Aaron Finch who made a three-ball duck and 11 in the first Test in Adelaide, stating that he needed just one score to develop the belief that he can thrive at Test level. 

The Australian skipper further labelled the criticism aimed at paceman Mitchell Starc following the Adelaide Test as 'unfair'.

India scripted history by registering a win in the opening Test of a series in Australia for the very first time, following their victory by 31 runs in Adelaide. 

The victory also saw the Virat Kohli-led team end India's 10-year-long wait for a Test win Down Under as the Asian giants last won in Australia under Anil Kumble at Perth in 2008.

The visitors have also become the first team to win a Test match in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. 

