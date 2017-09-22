close
While Australia still play very solid cricket at home and are the reigning world champions (they beat New Zealand in the final in Melbourne), they have now suffered 10 straight away losses in the 50-over format.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 13:28
Australia’s loss in Kolkata was their 10th consecutive away loss in ODIs

New Delhi: Australia have the richest history of all teams in international cricket particularly if one looks at 50-overs cricket where they have won five World Cup and two Champions Trophies. And because of that, it is an eye-opener to see their current state in the ODI format.

While Australia still play very solid cricket at home and are the reigning world champions (they beat New Zealand in the final in Melbourne), they have now suffered 10 straight away losses in the 50-over format.

That is right. The Green and Gold brigade has lost all of its last 10 completed matches away from home. It started with a 5-0 series loss to South Africa in South Africa in September-October last year. Then the Aussies lost both their completed matches to New Zealand in New Zealand in January-February earlier this year.

This was followed by a loss to England in England in June in their only completed match of the Champions Trophy. And now they have lost both their matches in the ongoing series against India. It is a rot that the team has got itself into.

It is a big fall from grace and may be Australia’s attitude of not fielding their best eleven in bilateral series has played a big part.  

