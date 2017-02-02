Australia vs New Zealand: Second ODI of Chappell-Hadlee trophy abandoned due to wet outfield
New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.
Napier: Rain and a damp outfield forced the abandonment of the second one-day international between New Zealand and Australia without a ball being bowled in Napier on Thursday.
The series will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday.
New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in early December.
The rain eased off in Napier around the time of the scheduled 2:00pm start and the umpires at one stage announced a new time with the game reduced to 37 overs.
But the outfield never dried sufficiently for play to get underway and the match was abandoned five hours later.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- First Budget after demonetisation: This is what people have to say!
- Budget 2017: Income tax cut from 10% to 5% for 2.5 - 5 lakh bracket
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!