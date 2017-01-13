Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Matthew Wade's maiden ton, pacers guide Aussies to 93-run win

Brisbane: Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Mathhew Wade (100*) slammed his maiden one-day international ton to guide his team to a comprehensive 93-run win against Azhar Ali's men in the first ODI match played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba on Friday.

Chasing a target of 268 runs, Pakistan were bowled out for 176 runs in 42.4 overs.

Earlier, after Steve Smith opted to bat first, Australia got off to a forgettable start as a result of yet another brilliant spell by premier bowler Mohammad Amir. The left-arm pacer troubled Aussie batsmen right from start, and dismissed David Warner (7) and Steve Smith (0) off consecutive deliveries in the fifth over of the innings.

After losing two key batsmen, Australia seemed to have falter and were seen wobbling at 5/78 as Travis Head (39), Chris Lynn (16) and Mitchell Marsh (4) soon followed. The innings was then rebuilt by Glenn Maxwell (60) and Wade, with the pair adding 82 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership.

After Maxwell's dismissal in the 31st over, Wade took the onus on his shoulders to do most of the scoring and completed his first ODI ton off the final ball of the innings, amid high drama.

In reply, Pakistani batsmen failed to put up a fight, as Australian pacers bowled with a disciplined line and length. Babar Azam (33) was their highest scorer.

James Faulkner and Pat Cummins were the pick of the bowlers for Australia with four and three wickets respectively.

Pakistan badly missed their senior batsman Shoaib Malik, who is a recuperating from a throat infection.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 15.