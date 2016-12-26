close
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: Play abandoned following persistent rainfall at MCG

When tea was called early due to rain, the visitors were 142 for four after electing to bat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:14
New Delhi: Score updates of 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Persistent rain forced organisers to abandon first day's play at MCG.

Misbha-ul-Haq and Co. have made another slow start to the match as Pakistan`s batsmen were under pressure at tea on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.

When tea was called early due to rain, the visitors were 142 for four after electing to bat, with opener Azhar Ali on 66 and Asad Shafiq on four.

Jackson Bird picked up two wickets after lunch to lead the Australian attack.

(With AFP inputs)

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:12

