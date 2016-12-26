Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: Play abandoned following persistent rainfall at MCG
When tea was called early due to rain, the visitors were 142 for four after electing to bat.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:14
New Delhi: Score updates of 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan.
Persistent rain forced organisers to abandon first day's play at MCG.
Misbha-ul-Haq and Co. have made another slow start to the match as Pakistan`s batsmen were under pressure at tea on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.
When tea was called early due to rain, the visitors were 142 for four after electing to bat, with opener Azhar Ali on 66 and Asad Shafiq on four.
Jackson Bird picked up two wickets after lunch to lead the Australian attack.
(With AFP inputs)
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:12
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong