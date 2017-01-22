Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI — As it happened...

For ball-by-ball coverage and LIVE scorecard click here...

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Pakistan bowled out for 267. Suffer an 86-run defeat as Australia claim 5-match series 3-1 with a game to spare.

OVER 41 | SCORE 247/7 (Wasim 16, Amir 1)

With just three wickets in hand, Pakistan need more than 12 runs an over to win this match. Only magic can rescue them here.

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Zampa 10 (12b)

Umar Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11 (23b)

OVER 30 | SCORE 183/4 (Malik 28)

Hafeez depart as Pakistan seem to be struggling at this phase of the game. Another couple of wickets and the game will be Australia's.

Mohammad Hafeez c sub (JP Faulkner) b Zampa 40 (40b)

OVER 25 | SCORE 165/3 (Hafeez 36, Malik 18)

Pakistan progressing well despite departure of Sharjeel and Babar. Can they continue on this track for another 10 overs?

Sharjeel Khan c Warner b Zampa 74 (47b)

Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31 (39b)

OVER 10 | SCORE 68/1 (Sharjeel 34, Babar 26)

Azhar Ali departs early but Pakistan look settled in this early phase of the match.

Azhar Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7 (10b)

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

OVER 50 | SCORE 353/6 (Starc 0)

353 is the final target! Courtesy some sloppy fielding and dropped catches, Pakistan find themselves chasing a mammoth of target. The visitors need to bat out of their usual selves if they are to stand a chance of remaining in the series.

GJ Maxwell c Sharjeel Khan b Hasan Ali 78 (44b)

MS Wade c Imad Wasim b Hasan Ali 5 (6b)

TM Head c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Amir 51 (36b)

OVER 45 | SCORE 290/3 (Maxwell 40, Head 31)

Dropped catches come back to haunt Pakistan as Australia seem to be cruising towards a mammoth total. Both Maxwell and Head look comfortable and determined for a big score.

OVER 40 | SCORE 235/3 (Maxwell 13, Head 5)

Danger-man David Warner and skipper Steve Smith depart in the same over as Hasan Ali picked up his and team's third wicket of the game. Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head are more than capable of hitting big shots as Australia hope to put 320-plus total on board.

SPD Smith lbw b Hasan Ali 49 (48b)

DA Warner c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 130 (119b)

OVER 32 | SCORE 185/1 (Warner 111, Smith 41)

Century for David Warner! The hard-hitting opener finally looks to guide the hosts to a big total. Steve Smith, meanwhile, is also looking good to claim a half-century.

OVER 25 | SCORE 142/1 (Warner 93, Smith 16)

David Warner already racing towards his century. Steve Smith, meanwhile, was dropped in the 24th over by Sharjeel Khan. The drop might comeback to haunt the visitors.

OVER 21 | SCORE 107/1 (Warner 66, Smith 9)

Hasan gives Pakistan the first breakthrough, Khawaja departs as Australian skipper Steve Smith comes out to bat. Warner still on crease and still hitting boundaries on consistent basis.

UT Khawaja c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 30 (49b)

OUT! Edge and gone. Khawaja is caught behind for 30 and Hasan gets the breakthrough. Australia 1-92 in the 18th over #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bOPDAgfQDs — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 22, 2017

OVER 15 | SCORE 86/0 (Warner 57, Khawaja 28)

Stupendous start from Australia, especially David Warner, who is thrashing Pakistani bowlers left-right-center. Khawaja giving good support.

New Delhi: With just one victory away from winning the ODI series too, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning in Perth on Thursday.

Australia made two changes, recalling paceman Mitchell Starc and promoting spinner Adam Zampa.

All-rounder James Faulkner and rookie quick bowler Billy Stanlake were dropped.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury, with Asad Shafiq missing out.

TEAMS

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)

Third umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)

(With AFP inputs)