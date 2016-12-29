Australia vs Pakistan: Azhar Ali survives brutal hit to head in Melbourne — WATCH

New Delhi: Pakistan opener Azhar Ali, who hit a classy double-ton in their first innings, suffered a brutal blow to the head on the fourth day of Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne on Thursday.

The 31-year-old needed a lenghthy medical attention as players from both camps gathered worried and concerned. But he was helped to his feet and walked off the field.

Later, it was confirmed that he has "passed a concussion test."

Great news - I'm told Azhar Ali is ok. Has passed a concussion test. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) December 29, 2016

Watch the video here:

It happened off the penultimate ball of the 109th over, bowled by Yasir Shah. Fielding at short leg, Azhar faced head first a powerful Matthew Wade pull shot. It hit the top of the helmet even as Ali's evasive action failed to protect his head.

Without the protective gear, it would have been a tragedy. After hitting the helmet, the ball ballooned and was caught by teammate Babar Azam.