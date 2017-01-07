Australia vs Pakistan: Chris Lynn, Billy Stanlake picked in ODI squad, Aaron Finch, George Bailey out

New Delhi: Cricket Australia announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan soon after Steve Smith and his men thrashed the visitors by 220 runs on the final day of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground.

While Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake made it to the squad, two senior batsman – Aaron Finch and George Bailey – were left out due to poor form.

Lynn has been in sensational form in the ongoing season of Big Bash League (BBL), while Queensland paceman Billy Stanlake was picked despite playing just two first-class appearances and four List A matches.

Selectors have also recalled Usman Khawaja.

Australia and Pakistan will play a five-match ODI series, starting from January 26 at Adelaide.