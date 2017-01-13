Australia vs Pakistan: R Ashwin praises Mohammad Amir for one heck of a spell against Aussies
Opening the bowling for Pakistan, Mohammad Amir was right on the money from the start as he moved the ball both ways to trouble the Australian batsmen.
New Delhi: Indian cricket team's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not new when it comes to setting examples of sportsmanship off the field. The veteran offie, who had a brilliant run in 2016, never hesitates in praising good performances of cricketers from across the globe, on social media.
In 2016, Ashwin hailed Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah, on more than one occasion. As Shah dismantled opponents with a series of match-winning performances, Ashwin hailed his rival and encouraged him to break more records.
ALSO READ: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI - WATCH
On Friday, during the 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan, as Mohammad Amir troubled the Aussie top-order with a sensational spell, Ashwin immediately took to Twitter to laud the Pakistani speedster.
From his official account, Ashwin tweeted, "What a spell this is by Amir, missed the edge so many times during the test series, been one hec of a spell this morning."
What a spell this is by Amir, missed the edge so many times during the test series, been one hec of a spell this morning.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 13, 2017
Opening the bowling for Pakistan, Amir was right on the money from the start as he moved the ball both ways. He was finally rewarded in the fifth over of the innings where he dismissed Australia's two premier batsmen – David Warner and Steve Smith – off consecutive balls.
ALSO READ: Get over 'chai-wala', this paratha-maker might soon represent Pakistan in cricket
As wickets tumbled from one end for Australia, wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade rose to the occasion and went on to hit his maiden one-day international century. After 50 overs, Australia reached a respectable 268-run total.
