Australia vs Pakistan: Skipper Azhar Ali ruled out of next two matches with hamstring injury
Pakistan already lost the services of vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who returned home earlier this week to be with his ill mother.
New Delhi: Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali has been ruled out of at least next two matches against Australia, as troubles continue to plague the visitors Down Under.
Azhar, 31, picked up the injury during their 92-run lost to Australia in the series opener yesterday at Brisbane.
In his absence, Mohammed Hafeez will lead the side, reports cricket.com.au. He has previously led the team in Test and T20Is but never in ODIs.
He will captain the Pakistan team tomorrow, in the second match of the five-match series, in Melbourne, and is likely to continue in the role in the third match too. Third match will be played in Sydney on January 22.
They are also without fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, due to personal reasons, and veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, due to illness.
