Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith announces team for Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

New Delhi: Australian captain Steve Smith on Sunday announced an unchanged XI for the Boxing Test against Pakistan, with selectors sticking to the side which beat the visitors in Brisbane.

The series opener, a pink ball day-night Test, was won by Australia, by 39 runs with skipper himself scoring a brilliant hundred in their first innings at Gabba.

He was ably supported by Peter Handscomb, who also score a century, and Matt Renshaw.

The win was however set up by the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird, all of them taking three wickets each as Australia dismissed Pakistan for a lowly 142 in their first innings.

For the visitors, skipper Misbh-ul-Haq has reportedly said that the playing XI will only be announced after knowing the true colour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch.

Meanwhile, in the run up to the Boxing Day Test, Cricket Australia has arranged elaborate security arrangement after terror-related arrests.

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon