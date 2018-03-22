हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australia women beat Indian women by six wickets in Tri-series opener

Southern Stars cruised to the target in 18.1 overs with opener Beth Mooney contributing 45 off 32 balls. 

PTI| Updated: Mar 22, 2018, 13:33 PM IST
Mumbai: Australian women's cricket team comfortably beat India by six wickets in the opening encounter of the T20 Tri-series. Batting first, India scored a decent 152 for 5, riding on Smriti Mandhana's 41-ball-67 but the Southern Stars cruised to the target in 18.1 overs with opener Beth Mooney contributing 45 off 32 balls.

Skipper Meg Lanning with an unbeaten 35 off 25 balls and Elyse Villani (39 of 33 balls) also contributed in their team's winning cause.

Brief Scores: India 152/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 67 off 41 balls, Anuja Patil 35 off 21 balls). Australia 156/4 in 18.1 overs (Beth Mooney 45 off 32 balls, Meg Lanning 35 off 25 balls, Elyse Villani 39 off 33 balls). Australia women win by 6 wickets.

