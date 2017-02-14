Australian batsman Adam Voges announces retirement from international cricket, says 'this will be it for me'

Melbourne: Out of favour Australian batsman Adam Voges has indicated of calling curtains to his international career .Voges, who will lead the Prime Minister`s XI against the visiting Sri Lankans in Canberra from tomorrow, said it would be his last game against an international team.

"This will be it for me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Voges as saying. "I`m certainly looking forward to getting out there and playing this game. I`ve had an amazing couple of years with Australia with the Test team and I`ve loved every minute of it."

"I see this as a last opportunity to play against an international team and I`m certainly looking forward to that," he added.

Voges was omitted for Australia`s pink ball third Test against the Proteas in Adelaide after being struck at the back of the helmet while attempting to evade a Cam Stevenson bouncer during Western Australia`s Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania at the WACA Ground in Perth last November.

The 37-year-old has represented Australia 38 times in limited-overs formats, in addition to the 20 Tests.

His batting average, after the tour of New Zealand, stood at 95.50 after 15 Tests. It fell to 61.87 after Test series against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Nonetheless, he ends his international Test career with the second-highest average - behind only Don Bradman - among all batsmen with a minimum of 20 Tests.