India vs Australia

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja positive despite lean run in Test series against India

Khawaja has registered scores of 28, 8 and 5 so far in the first two Tests with the hosts currently trailing 1-0 in the series, following a 31-run defeat in the first Test in Adelaide. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has said that he is positive and refuses to be unsettled by his lean spell so far with the bat in the ongoing Test series against India. 

"Cricket is a funny game," said the 31-year-old batsman.

"It goes in circles. I've scored a lot of runs this year. A lot of runs in first-class cricket over in Glamorgan, then 'Aussie A', and then in the UAE." 

"There's going to be a couple of innings here and there where I don't, and that's just part of the game. Nothing changes a lot. Credit to the bowlers when they bowl well to you." 

"If you're not scoring runs you don't have to re-invent the wheel. You go out there next time and get some more runs. It could be a lot worse. I could get three first-ballers," added Khawaja.

The 31-year-old also pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the first Test in Adelaide, despite undergoing a minor knee surgery recently. 

