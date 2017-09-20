Australian captain Steve Smith set for 100th ODI in Kolkata

New Delhi: Australian captain and arguably the best batsman in the world Steve Smith is set to play his 100th ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. India and Australia will take on each other in the second ODI of the five-match series.

Smith who is head and shoulders above all batsmen in contemporary cricket as far as consistency in Test match cricket is concerned, may not be as successful in the 50-overs format but is pretty good anyway.

Smith has scored 3,188 runs in 99 matches at an average of 43.67 at a strike-rate of 87.39 in ODIs. His career as an ODI batsman has been on the rise since he has moved up to the number three spot.

At the number three spot, Smith averages 54.59 at a strike-rate of 85.05, having scored 2293 runs in 48 games.

Australia meanwhile looked out of sorts with bat and ball in the first ODI in Chennai. They will need to lift their game on Thursday and will need the likes of Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins to lead from the front.

Australia have an impressive record in Kolkata, having won both their earlier games, both being finals – at the World Cup in 1987 and a tri-nation tournament in 2003.