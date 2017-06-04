close
Australian Craig McDermott applies for post of India head coach job – Report

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 15:58
Australian Craig McDermott applies for post of India head coach job – Report
reuters

New Delhi: Amid row over Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble differences, reports are hovering that former Australian cricketer Craig McDermott has sent his application down to the BCCI headquarters for the post of India head coach.

The Indian Cricketing Board had posted an advertisement last month, calling for applications for the post of India's Head Coach. However, they did mention that incumbent Anil Kumble would be in consideration for the post too.

The former Aussie pacer, who himself has played 71 Tests matches for his country between 1984 and 1996 and was also a full-time bowling coach from the 2013-14 Ashes series to last year's World T20 for the Kangaroos, did admit that he did submit his application.

In an interview to www.sportstarlive.com, he said, "I have had aspirations for a while to be a head coach."

"I was away from cricket coaching for a year, and now, I want to come back to it. I have also enjoyed my time in India, and it would be nice to serve Indian cricket."

Reports have so far shown that, fellow teammate Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag and coach of the 2007 World T20 winning Indian team Lalchand Rajput have all applied for the job.

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, which comprises of Kumble's former team mates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will be taking the final decision.

(with agency inputs)

