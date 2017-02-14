Australian Cricket team load own luggage soon after arriving in India – See Pics!

New Delhi: The Australian cricket team landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on February 13 ahead of the 4-match Test series against India. Though they would have expected to be put to tough challenges by the hosts but they surely didn't expect the challenge to start at the airport itself after they were forced to load their own luggage in a vehicle which was arranged to carry them to the hotel.

A Mid-day reporter seized the moment and captured Australian opener David Warner standing inside the luggage carrier with skipper Steve Smith fulfilling the duty of handing him the luggage.

Here are some of the pics from the incident:-

Here's Smith passing on luggage to David Warner:-

Australian Team Arrives in Mumbai.

A BCCI official later clarified ont he incident and was quoted saying by India Today: "We had porters to help the Australian team with luggage but they said they were happy to do their own thing."

The first Test begins on February 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune while the other three matches are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, Ranchi, and Dharamshala respectively.

BCCI selection committee announced an unchanged squad for the series on Tuesday.

India squad for the Test series:-

Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Australia squad for the Test series:-

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc