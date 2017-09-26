close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australian fans sink boot into Steve Smith’s underperforming, overpaid team

The team was recently involved in a pay dispute with Cricket Australia and fans were unsparing putting the money that the cricketers earn and their underperformance in one sentence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 11:46
Australian fans sink boot into Steve Smith’s underperforming, overpaid team

New Delhi: Australia is said to be one of the most-demanding sporting nations on the face of this planet and so what that their cricket team is still the reigning world champions. The fans are not happy after they sunk 3-0 in the ongoing ODI series versus India.

One got a taste of the ire of fans when one looked into the comments section of Aussie websites of newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph and The Australian.

The team was recently involved in a pay dispute with Cricket Australia and fans were unsparing putting the money that the cricketers earn and their underperformance in one sentence.

One fan wrote, “Just what was the big pay dispute for as they have not done what they are now being paid to do, maybe they should go back to the old rules and they travel without their wife’s and partners they might get more runs and wickets. But when it comes to the next pay rise time a base wage the same for everyone then extra for runs and wickets.”

Another one published, “Maybe, instead of just paying them millions, Cricket Australia should have put them on performance contracts.”

The Aussies still have two ODIs left in the series to cutback India’s lead to 3-2.

TAGS

Australian cricket teamCricketFans

From Zee News

From bat thickness to DRS, ICC announces major changes in cricket rules
cricket

From bat thickness to DRS, ICC announces major changes in c...

Sushil Kumar&#039;s coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the wrestler
Other Sports

Sushil Kumar's coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the...

Arsene Wenger fumes over gruelling schedule
Football

Arsene Wenger fumes over gruelling schedule

Kapil Dev’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win gets a Bollywood biopic
cricket

Kapil Dev’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win gets a Bollywood bio...

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gets one-year ban for ticket touting
Football

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gets one-year ban for tic...

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telec...

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their feats as teenage batsmen in domestic cricket
cricket

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their...

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom
Football

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off We...

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy final
cricket

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video