Australian fans sink boot into Steve Smith’s underperforming, overpaid team

New Delhi: Australia is said to be one of the most-demanding sporting nations on the face of this planet and so what that their cricket team is still the reigning world champions. The fans are not happy after they sunk 3-0 in the ongoing ODI series versus India.

One got a taste of the ire of fans when one looked into the comments section of Aussie websites of newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph and The Australian.

The team was recently involved in a pay dispute with Cricket Australia and fans were unsparing putting the money that the cricketers earn and their underperformance in one sentence.

One fan wrote, “Just what was the big pay dispute for as they have not done what they are now being paid to do, maybe they should go back to the old rules and they travel without their wife’s and partners they might get more runs and wickets. But when it comes to the next pay rise time a base wage the same for everyone then extra for runs and wickets.”

Another one published, “Maybe, instead of just paying them millions, Cricket Australia should have put them on performance contracts.”

The Aussies still have two ODIs left in the series to cutback India’s lead to 3-2.