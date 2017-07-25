Australian legend Brett Lee admits his son is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee revealed that his 10-year-old son is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The former speedster, who is in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Premier League spoke about his son's favourite cricketer at the sidelines of an event.

“My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli. Once, when Kohli walked past me and we shook hands, I told him that you are my son’s favourite batsman. Kohli showed a great gesture when he gave my son one of his Test shirts signed – with best wishes Kohli.”

Lee, himself has been a big admirer of the Indian captain and loves the way he plays his cricket with passion and aggression. He spoke about how the fans' chants in India have changed from 'Sachin! Sachin!' to 'Kohli! Kohli!'

Lee also paid a visit to cancer patients at a local hospital and his presence certainly brought a smile to a few of their faces as he gave out autographed mini-bats and a smiley ball to the affected children.

India are currently preparing for the start of 3-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be followed by five ODIs and one T20I.