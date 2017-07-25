close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australian legend Brett Lee admits his son is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Lee, himself has been a big admirer of the Indian captain and loves the way he plays his cricket with passion and aggression. H

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:04
Australian legend Brett Lee admits his son is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli
PTI

New Delhi: Legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee revealed that his 10-year-old son is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The former speedster, who is in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Premier League spoke about his son's favourite cricketer at the sidelines of an event.

“My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli. Once, when Kohli walked past me and we shook hands, I told him that you are my son’s favourite batsman. Kohli showed a great gesture when he gave my son one of his Test shirts signed – with best wishes Kohli.”

Lee, himself has been a big admirer of the Indian captain and loves the way he plays his cricket with passion and aggression. He spoke about how the fans' chants in India have changed from 'Sachin! Sachin!' to 'Kohli! Kohli!' 

Lee also paid a visit to cancer patients at a local hospital and his presence certainly brought a smile to a few of their faces as he gave out autographed mini-bats and a smiley ball to the affected children. 

India are currently preparing for the start of 3-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be followed by five ODIs and one T20I.

TAGS

Brett LeeVirat KohliBrett Lee sonTamil Nadu Premier Leaguecricket news

From Zee News

My spike got stuck and I couldn&#039;t even make an effort to dive, says Mithali Raj about her bizarre run-out in ICC WWC final
cricket

My spike got stuck and I couldn't even make an effort...

Romelu Lukaku aims to become &#039;complete package&#039; at Manchester United
Football

Romelu Lukaku aims to become 'complete package' a...

Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Discovery&#039;s Shark Week
Other Sports

Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Disc...

Yograj Singh, Bharat Arun, Sarandeep Singh in BCCI one-time beneficiary list
cricket

Yograj Singh, Bharat Arun, Sarandeep Singh in BCCI one-time...

HS Prannoy defeats Parupalli Kashyap 21-15 20-22 21-12 to win US Open
Badminton

HS Prannoy defeats Parupalli Kashyap 21-15 20-22 21-12 to w...

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Liv...

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 25, 2017

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V Chamundeswaranath
cricket

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V...

ICC Women&#039;s WC 2017: We were all crying after the match, but later celebrated at dinner, says Harmanpreet Kaur
cricket

ICC Women's WC 2017: We were all crying after the matc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video