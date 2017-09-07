Australian media questions if Shakib Al Hasan was ball tampering

New Delhi: In a controversial development from the Bangladesh versus Australia Test series, the media Down Under is questioning if local star Shakib Al Hasan is guilty of ball tampering. Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia in a tightly-fought series. The hosts are leading 1-0 in the two-match series but the visitors have a strong hold in the second Test.

The second Test is currently being played at Chittagong. There is a video posted on Twitter on the basis of which several Australian websites are questioning if Shakib was ball tampering as the hosts were running behind in the contest in Chittagong.

This snippet featured in the closer for today's play. Caught my eye. Rubbing the ball on the ground ... doesn't seem right #BANvAUS #cricket pic.twitter.com/a2MMo7PCuv — Paul Cochrane (@paulcochrane) September 6, 2017

Based on the video posted on social media, writing on the incident, News.com.au said, “The incident was missed by match officials but it will be interesting to see if the ICC reviews the tape and believes the action constitutes ball tampering.”

It further added, “Further footage would need to be examined to establish any guilt, as these are often contentious debates, but in any case it was an eye-raising move from Shakib given the extremely strict rules the ICC enforces around tampering the ball. Players are forbidden from changing the state or characteristics of the ball by rubbing or scratching.”