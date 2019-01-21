Australian ODI skipper Aaron Finch terms himself as 'weak link' after series defeat against India

ODI skipper Aaron Finch has termed himself as the 'weak link' in the Australian squad for the recently concluded ODI series against India, with the latter recording a historic 2-1 win in the three-match series.

The 32-year-old opener who has not been selected in the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, will be involved in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Renegades for a month.

"It'll be good to be at home and to spend some time around some friends again," he told cricket.com.au.

"It was obviously a disappointing series. Nowhere near as many runs as I would have liked or as big an impact with the bat."

"We've seen some real improvement in the way we've batted in the last three ODIs in particular. I was probably the weak link in that which is disappointing for me as the captain of the side," added Finch.

The cricketer failed to make his presence felt at the top of the order, scoring just 26 runs in three innings.

Pace-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for Finch in all three ODI clashes, with the cricketer expressing a desire to work on his weaknesses.

"I think this time will be really good to be able to work on my game with some more time in the schedule," Finch said.

"I think it will allow me to work on specific things in my game. When you're trying to tinker with a few things with a day in between games and things like that, you don't have enough time to hit enough balls to be able to get that set.

"I'm really excited about the next couple of weeks to work on my game and hopefully get that right. I've got a lot of confidence in myself that I can do that but time will tell."