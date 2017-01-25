Australian pacer Joe Mennie admitted to hospital after being hit on head ahead of BBL clash
The incident happened after the 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane.
Sydney: Australian pacer Joe Mennie was rushed to the hospital after being hit on the head by a ball during training.
Despite suffering a fractured skull and some bleeding into his brain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday that he does not require surgery.
The incident happened after the 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane, which takes place later on Wednesday.
"After being struck on the head by a ball at training on Monday, Joe was transported to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent a series of check-ups before being discharged later that evening," CA`s Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said in a statement.
"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed.
"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well. We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery."
According to a report on smh.com.au, Mennie was also released from the hospital.
Mennie, who made his test debut for Australia against South Africa last November, remained in hospital under the care of a neurosurgeon for observation, Orchard added.
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps