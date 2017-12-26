Australian skipper Steve Smith getting close to Sir Donald Bradman's Test cricket batting average, and reaches 10,000 runs in first class cricket alongwith AB de Villiers

New Delhi: Australian skipper Steve Smith's 65-run (not out) knock in 131 balls in Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test has put his batting average of 63.02 – the second best in Test cricket history, only behind the Legendary Sir Don Bradman's average of 99.94.

Smith also overtook former Australian cricketer Adam Voges batting average of 61.87. Voges is now placed in third position of the best batting average in Test cricket.

In 60* (60th ongoing) Test matches, Smith has smashed 5,861 runs coupled with 22 centuries and 22 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Bradman has hammered 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches (29 centuries and 13 half-centuries).

The Aussie captain's highest Test score is 239 runs, which he hasn't tumbled yet.

Steve Smith has reached 10,000 runs in first-class cricket today – Tuesday, 26th December 2017 – along with South Africa's AB de Villiers, who reached this landmark in a test match against Zimbabwe today also.

Australia already have a 3-0 lead over England, and could possibly win the 4th Test too for a complete whitewash.