Australian team frets over ‘overheated’ grilled chicken ahead of Kolkata ODI

Like any other professional outfit, the Australian cricket team also followed a strict dietary chart and it's learnt that they prefered chicken grilled at 73 degree centigrade temperature.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 19:59
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, Australia cricketers expressed their displeasure over the condition of grilled chicken served to them on the eve of Thursday's second One-Day International match against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

“The Australian players were not too happy when they came to realise that the grilled chicken served to them had not been cooked at the prescribed 73 degree centigrade. They had already made their requirement known in advance and the fact that it wasn’t followed did not go down too well with them.

"It took some cajoling before they calmed down. But things are now under control and the cook has been told not to repeat the mistake. In fact, the Australian players were happy with the food served today (Wednesday),” CAB official told CricketNext.

Australia lost the series opener in Chennai by 26 runs via D/L method. The ODI series comprises of five matches. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

 

 

 

