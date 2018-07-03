हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australia

Australia's Aaron Finch smashes own record for highest T20 score

Finch, who surpassed his previous best of 156 against England in 2013, smashed 10 sixes and 16 fours before being hit wicket off the bowling of Blessing Muzarabani.

Australia's Aaron Finch smashed his own record for the highest individual score in a Twenty20 International on Tuesday, blasting 172 off 76 balls in a tri-series match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The 31-year-old put on a record opening stand of 223 with fellow opener D`Arcy Short, bettering the 171-run stand between New Zealanders Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016.
Australia posted 229-2 in their 20 overs.

