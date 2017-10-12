Australia's Adam Zampa describes Guwahati bus attack as 'pretty scary'

New Delhi: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa expressed his disappointment that despite getting to host an international match after seven years, the Assam Cricket Association failed to keep a tight check on security rock smashed the window of the Australian team bus as they neared the team hotel after a comprehensive win over India in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Zampa said that such episodes leave a bad taste and spoil the overall impression despite India having some of the best fans in the world. He said that the security personnel helped restore calmness and described the incident as 'pretty scary.'

"I had my headphones on quite loud and was looking towards the other side of the bus," Zampa said.

"I just heard this loud bang. It was a pretty scary five seconds or so. Our security guard mentioned quite quickly that it might have been a rock. It was a pretty scary incident. You never want those things to happen. It was disappointing."

"I think everyone was alright. I think after what happened in Bangladesh with the rock as well, no one was too rattled. It was dealt with quite well, I think. The Indian fans are so great to us, which is one of the reasons why it's so hard to travel here. They're so loud, they love cricket and they're so passionate about it. Guwahati doesn't get much cricket as it is so for one person to do that and to spoil it for the rest of the Indian fans, it's pretty disappointing," he said.

According to reports, there was an increase in security personnel manning the route from Australia’s team hotel to the airport. "The police have already arrested two persons and are investigating into the matter," ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain said.

Earlier, opener Aaron Finch had tweeted: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

The David Warner-led Australia beat India by eight wickets to level the three-match T20 series at 1-1. The third match - and final fixture of a month-long tour - will take place in Hyderabad on Friday.