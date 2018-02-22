Australia's David Warner expects South African bowlers to be smart against him

New Delhi: Australia batsman David Warner says he expects South Africa`s bowlers will be smarter against him than they have been in the past when his touring side play four Tests against the Proteas in March.

The 31-year-old opener was named man of the series when Australia last toured South Africa in 2014, having driven the visitors to a 2-1 victory with 543 runs at 90.50. He aims to contribute with big scores again but warned it will not be a straightforward task against a world-class Proteas bowling attack.

"I`ve really got to embrace it again and still stay hungry for those runs" Warner, who led Australia`s Twenty 20 outfit to a tri-series win on Wednesday, told reporters. "It`s a couple of years on (from when South Africa toured Australia in 2016). They`re going to be smarter and work out where to bowl to me from the series that they did at home.

"They`re going to challenge me in areas where I`ve been getting out. I`m prepared for what they bring and I`ve just got to make sure I`m in the right mental state and I play each ball on its merit."

Warner expects a stirring contest against South Africa`s fearsome pace bowlers Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. The trio tormented India`s batsmen on fast and bouncy pitches earlier this year to seal a 2-1 home test series win, with Philander and Rabada claiming 15 wickets each, while Morkel chipped in with 13.

"They`ve got Vern (Philander) who hits the money every time and if the conditions are in his favour, he`s going to be tough work," Warner said. "You know Morne is going to come into your ribs. It`s exciting, just thinking about it now sends shivers down my spine. I just want to get over there and get into it."

South Africa take on Australia at Kingsmead, Durban in first of four Test matches starting March 1.