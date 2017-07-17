close
Australia's Ellyse Perry scores 5 consecutive fifties for 3rd time, beats Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson in process

Australia's ever-consistent all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered another record to her name in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017, scoring five consecutive fifties for the third time in her career. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 18:49
Australia&#039;s Ellyse Perry scores 5 consecutive fifties for 3rd time, beats Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson in process
Ellyse Perry Image Courtesey: Facebook (@ellyseperryofficial)

New Delhi: Australia's ever-consistent all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered another record to her name in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017, scoring five consecutive fifties for the third time in her career. 

The astonishing fact is that Perry's feat is an unprecedented record not just in women's cricket but in men's cricket too as neither the greats including Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have been able to do what the Aussie women's team star has.

Before completing her five back-to-back fifties between the World Cup clashes against New Zealand and South Africa, Perry had compiled another series of five-straight half-centuries, first of which came against Sri Lanka in Colombo before compiling 50-plus scores in each of the four matches she played against South Africa.

That run had come after her successful stretch of runs against England and the West Indies in 2014-15 where she registered a career-high six-straight half-centuries to her name.

Altogether, she completed her streak of three consecutive half-centuries last Saturday, becoming the the first player in ODI history, male or female, to achieve the feat.

In the men's game, current India skipper Virat Kohli and his Kiwi rival Kane Williamson have been able to add two instances of the same feat to their names and so have the former England women's team skipper Charlotte Edwards.

With two matches still to go in the tournament, Perry stands a chance of equaling Indian skipper Mithali Raj's record of seven consecutive fifties.

TAGS

Ellyse PerryVirat KohliKane WilliamsWomen's World CupWWC 2017consecutive fiftiescricket recordscricket news

