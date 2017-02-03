Australia's tour to India: Michael Hussey warns Steve Smith's men against sledging 'enemy No 1' Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Ahead of Australia's much-awaited tour to India, cricketers from across the world have been issuing do's and don'ts for cricketers from both teams. Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey reckons Indian skipper Virat Kohli would be a major threat for the visitors and sledging him could easily backfire for Steve Smith & Co.

Calling the Delhi batsman Australia's enemy no. 1, Hussey, who has averaged more on Asian soil than any other Aussie batsman to have played five Tests or more in those foreign conditions, issued a big warning for his compatriots.

"From an Australian point of view, Kohli is public enemy No.1 and we have to get him out cheaply. I wouldn't try and fire him (Kohli) up. I think he thrives on that and he's a real competitor. He loves being in the fight and loves the contest out in the middle," Hussey was quoted as saying by cricket.Com.Au.

While Australians have a huge history of putting best batsmen under pressure through sledging, the former left-hander reckons it could prove to be suicidal for them against Kohli.

"I'd make sure we have some very clear plans and we try and stick to them as best as we possibly can. There's no need to get involved in that sort of verbal barrage because I think that fires him up even more. You don't want to get carried away with too much talk and lose your concentration of what's important, which is executing your skills," said Hussey, who retired in 2013 after scoring 6235 runs from 79 Tests.

Not to forget, when India last toured Australia, Kohli was in sublime form as he smashed four centuries Down Under.

The two teams will be playing a four-match Test series starting from February 23.