Axar Patel drafted in India's 15-man squad for Pallekele Test as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement

Colombo: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian team for the third and final test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, the Indian cricket board said on Wednesday.

Shortly after bowling India to a comprehensive victory in the Colombo test on Sunday that gave the tourists an unassailable 2-0 series lead, Jadeja was suspended for the Pallekele match having accumulated six demerit points inside a 24-month period.

During Sri Lanka`s second innings, Jadeja fielded a ball off his own bowling and threw it at batsman Malinda Pushpakumara "in a dangerous manner", according to the on-field umpires.

The 23-year-old Patel, like Jadeja a left-arm spinner, has played 30 one-day internationals and must beat left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the second spinner`s place to make his test debut in the dead rubber.

Jadeja is currently the top ranked test bowler as well as top test all-rounder but Ravichandran Ashwin remains India`s spin spearhead.