Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement: Report

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's suspension for the third Test between India and Sri Lanka in Pallekele isn't a major headache for skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri considering they have already won the series. With many considering Kuldeep Yadav, already a reserve member in the squad, as automatic replacement of the World No. 1 all-rounder, it now seems like Axar Patel might get the nod over the chinaman for the last Test. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Axar was a part of the India A team that defeated South Africa A in the tri-series involving Afghanistan A as well, but is now available to be included in the senior India squad for the final Test.

"Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja," a BCCI official, who can't be officially quoted, had told PTI on Tuesday morning.

Another off-spinner Jayant Yadav's name has also been thrown in the mix, but his inclusion is unlikely considering he recently lost his father and had to return to India from the South Africa series following the personal tragedy.

A source from team management, in an interview with TOI, revealed that Axar will likely be the replacement of Jadeja, considering his batting prowess.

"Axar is someone who can do a Jadeja with the bat too, though he averages just 14.16 and has a highest score of 38 in ODIs. The left-hander, though, has some decent knocks in domestic cricket, averaging 48.45 after 23 games in first-class cricket, with 10 fifties and a hundred, besides taking 79 wickets.

If India stick to playing two spinners in Pallekele, something which they have do make the ball bounce as much as Jadeja, which is what we're looking for. He can be dangerous in these conditions," a source in the team management was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Gujarat bowler has taken 35 wickets in ODIs at an average of 30.20, with best bowling figures of 3/39, and seven wickets in T20Is. He might well be on his way to make Test debut on August 12