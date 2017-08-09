close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement: Report

Axar has taken 35 wickets in ODIs at an average of 30.20, with best bowling figures of 3/39, and seven wickets in T20Is.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 09:35
Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement: Report
PTI

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's suspension for the third Test between India and Sri Lanka in Pallekele isn't a major headache for skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri considering they have already won the series. With many considering Kuldeep Yadav, already a reserve member in the squad, as automatic replacement of the World No. 1 all-rounder, it now seems like Axar Patel might get the nod over the chinaman for the last Test. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Axar was a part of the India A team that defeated South Africa A in the tri-series involving Afghanistan A as well, but is now available to be included in the senior India squad for the final Test.

"Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja," a BCCI official, who can't be officially quoted, had told PTI on Tuesday morning.

Another off-spinner Jayant Yadav's name has also been thrown in the mix, but his inclusion is unlikely considering he recently lost his father and had to return to India from the South Africa series following the personal tragedy.

A source from team management, in an interview with TOI, revealed that Axar will likely be the replacement of Jadeja, considering his batting prowess.

"Axar is someone who can do a Jadeja with the bat too, though he averages just 14.16 and has a highest score of 38 in ODIs. The left-hander, though, has some decent knocks in domestic cricket, averaging 48.45 after 23 games in first-class cricket, with 10 fifties and a hundred, besides taking 79 wickets.

If India stick to playing two spinners in Pallekele, something which they have do make the ball bounce as much as Jadeja, which is what we're looking for. He can be dangerous in these conditions," a source in the team management was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Gujarat bowler has taken 35 wickets in ODIs at an average of 30.20, with best bowling figures of 3/39, and seven wickets in T20Is. He might well be on his way to make Test debut on August 12

TAGS

Axar PatelKuldeep YadavRavindra JadejaIndia vs Sri LankaIND vs SL third TestPallekelcricket news

From Zee News

Axar Patel drafted in India&#039;s 15-man squad for Pallekele Test as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Axar Patel drafted in India's 15-man squad for Palleke...

WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse to fall in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse...

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score fifty, claim fifer for same team in single Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score f...

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq permanent coaching role
cricket

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq perma...

World Athletics Championships: Barbora Spotakova reclaims world javelin title 10 years on
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Barbora Spotakova reclaims w...

Eugenie Bouchard faces first round exit in home tournament, Rogers Cup
Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard faces first round exit in home tournament,...

UEFA Super Cup: Jose Mourinho pleased with Manchester United&#039;s performance despite defeat to Real Madrid
Football

UEFA Super Cup: Jose Mourinho pleased with Manchester Unite...

Isco, Casemiro on target as Real Madrid beat Manchester United to win 4th UEFA Super Cup
Football

Isco, Casemiro on target as Real Madrid beat Manchester Uni...

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get top 10 seedings
BadmintonOther Sports

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video