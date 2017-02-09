Azhar Ali steps down as Pakistan's ODI skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed to take over

New Delhi: After dismal performances in the recent Australia series, Pakistan's Azhar Ali on Thursday decided to step down as the team's One-Day International (ODI) captain. The only reason Azhar cited behind his bold decision is that the pressure of leading the team was affecting his form as a batsman.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who has already led the side in 1 ODI and 4 T20Is, has been named Ali's successor for both formats.

Not long ago, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had advised board's chairman Shaharyar Khan to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the ODI side for West Indies tour in March-April. Inzamam, who also advised that Misbah-ul-Haq should step down as Test captain, has been trying to convince the board that radical changes required in the national team set-up after the disastrous tour to Australia.

Not just Inzamam, Azhar also copped criticism from former captain Moin Khan, who blasted him saying, he didn't deserve to be captain.

In his 23 innings as captain, Azhar has put on a dismal show with the bat, scoring only two half-centuries and one hundred. His perfomance further declined in the ODI series loss against Australia, where he had scored runs with an average of 12 in three appearances.

Meanwhile, under Sarfraz's leadersip, Pakistan have picked up wins in all 4 T20Is.

"Azhar met me today and offered to step down as one-day captain as he says it has been affecting his own performances," Khan told the media in Dubai.

"I have spoken to Sarfaraz Ahmed and he has given his consent to take over as the ODI captain," Khan said.

"We have appointed Sarfaraz as the new ODI captain," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz is already leading Pakistan's national T20 squad since last year.

The PCB chief said that Azhar had been forthright and said he felt the pressures of captaincy were not allowing him to focus on his own batting performances.

Khan also confirmed that long-serving Test captain, Misbah-ul-Haq had spoken to him and asked him for some time to take a decision on his future.

"Misbah has asked for some time to think over his future and he will inform us accordingly."

Pakistan also face a daunting task of making direct entry into the 2019 World Cup after slipping down to their lowest-ever ninth position in the ODI rankings. However, they are currently ranked eighth.

Overall, Azhar Ali has only managed five wins against opposition from top 8. Of the 10 bilateral series that he has led at home, the team has only managed five wins.

(With PTI inputs)