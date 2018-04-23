Azhar Mahmood backs Pakistan bowlers for Ireland, England Tests

Karachi: Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has said that his fast bowlers are fully fit and in good form ahead of next month's Test matches on the team's tour of Ireland and England.

Expressing his optimism about his side's chances in the coming away Tests, Mahmood insisted that the Pakistan bowlers are aware of modern-day cricket's high fitness standards and the importance of staying fit for the entire duration of an overseas tour.

"The pacers who have been selected have all been playing quite a bit of cricket lately and they are all in form. The fitness tests have shown that the players are fit and will hopefully be available throughout the series," the Express Tribune quoted Mahmood, as saying.

Mahmood further added that his side's focus would not be on sheer pace and that their bowlers - including pace spearheads Mohammad Amir and Hasin Ali - would rather rely on technique.

"This is a game of minds and you have to tire the batsman out and then attack his weak areas to dismiss him. These players will be really suitable to the conditions in England and Ireland where our focus would be to use less pace and more technique," he said.

Besides Ali and Amir, the Pakistan bowling line-up also includes Muhammad Abbas, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf and spinner Shadab Khan.

Ireland are slated to play their inaugural (one-off) Test against Pakistan from May 11 before the visitors head to England for a two-Test series beginning May 24.