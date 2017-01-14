'Baal to bade nahi honge', MS Dhoni responds to prospects of growing long hair once again
Dhoni spoke about several important topics, be it his decision to give up captaincy or his role & approach to the game.
New Delhi: Following his massive decision to step down as captain of Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni addressed his first ever press conference ahead of first ODI against England on January 15 in Pune.
Dhoni spoke about several important topics, be it his decision to give up captaincy or his role & approach to the game.
One of the cheekiest questions in the press conference came when Dhoni was asked whether people will get the see the old carefree role of him once again, which includes both his aggressive style of play and the long hairdo which everyone ( even then Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf loved ).
Dhoni, however, stated that as a batsman he will continue to bat in the order and in the style the situation demands but as far as growing hair is concerned, "Baal to bade nahi honge", said the former India captain.
"As a cricketer, many things have changed for me since 2007. I made my debut in 2004, was given the captaincy in 2007. If I see my journey since then, I had to change according to the team's requirements at that point of time. I started in the lower order then moved up, but my batting order was never fixed. I used to get batting for 25-30 overs. However, it changed in the last few years.
"The top-order batsmen batted really well and I felt there was no explosive finisher at the lower order and due to that I was batting lower down the order. Over the past few years, I have changed my batting order according to the team's requirements. I am ready to change my batting order again as per the responsibilities given to me," Dhoni said.
But on the topic of growing hair again, it was a clear 'no' from him.
"Baal toh bade nahi honge": @msdhoni in the press conference at MCA Stadium, Pune. #IndvsEng Video via @sunandanlele pic.twitter.com/RG9eNgobwu
— Deep Mehta (@mehtadeep) January 13, 2017
Never mind sporting the old hairstyle once again, hope fans get to see the old Mahi at his explosive best once again.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Modi on Khadi calendar: No one can replace Mahatma, says minister
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
- New Look For Men in Blue: BCCI unveils new jersey of Team India, see pic
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why don't politicians give importance to issue of increasing pollution in election manifestos?
-
Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
-
Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
-
Uproar over PM Modi ejecting Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi calendar, diary