'Baal to bade nahi honge', MS Dhoni responds to prospects of growing long hair once again

New Delhi: Following his massive decision to step down as captain of Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni addressed his first ever press conference ahead of first ODI against England on January 15 in Pune.

Dhoni spoke about several important topics, be it his decision to give up captaincy or his role & approach to the game.

One of the cheekiest questions in the press conference came when Dhoni was asked whether people will get the see the old carefree role of him once again, which includes both his aggressive style of play and the long hairdo which everyone ( even then Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf loved ).

Dhoni, however, stated that as a batsman he will continue to bat in the order and in the style the situation demands but as far as growing hair is concerned, "Baal to bade nahi honge", said the former India captain.

"As a cricketer, many things have changed for me since 2007. I made my debut in 2004, was given the captaincy in 2007. If I see my journey since then, I had to change according to the team's requirements at that point of time. I started in the lower order then moved up, but my batting order was never fixed. I used to get batting for 25-30 overs. However, it changed in the last few years.

"The top-order batsmen batted really well and I felt there was no explosive finisher at the lower order and due to that I was batting lower down the order. Over the past few years, I have changed my batting order according to the team's requirements. I am ready to change my batting order again as per the responsibilities given to me," Dhoni said.

But on the topic of growing hair again, it was a clear 'no' from him.

Never mind sporting the old hairstyle once again, hope fans get to see the old Mahi at his explosive best once again.