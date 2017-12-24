Babar Azam hits 26-ball hundred, Shoaib Malik 6 sixes in an over in T10 charity match

New Delhi: While the whole world is praising Rohit Sharma for his 35-ball T20I century, Babar Azam got there in nine fewer deliveries – while playing for SAF Green in a T10 charity match in Faisalabad, organised by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Batting first, SAF Reds scored 210 runs in 10 overs, and SAF Green's strong response was powered by a magnificent hundred by Babar Azam in 26 balls.

Ironically during the SAF Red innings, Babar's national teammate Shoaib Malik hammered him for six sixes in an over. Until then, it was proving to be a bad game for the 23-year-old Pakistani cricketer but he redeemed himself in style touching triple figures in 26 balls.

Babar hammered a barrage of 11 sixes and seven boundaries at an amazing strike rate of 384.62.

The Lahore native's knock ensured SAF Green's victory in what was expected to be a tricky chase, with skipper Shahid Afridi hitting the final boundary through the offside to win the game.