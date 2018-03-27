Ball-tampering effect: David Warner's wife takes on Michael Vaughan in Twitter war

The repercussions of Australian cricket team's admission to ball-tampering on their tour of South Africa have started affecting their families, too, as David Warner's wife Candice was involved in a war of words with former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

"It's making me chuckle the Aussies are making an official complaint about the personal abuse they are receiving." This tweet from Vaughan on March 24 didn't go down well with Mrs. Warner, who replied, "I'm glad it's making you laugh" and then added, "Wow so you would approve of the same treatment to your wife and 3 kids??"

Vaughan then came back with a tongue-in-cheek reply.

"Absolutely not ... But off field anger in my experience starts with on field behaviour by players, so maybe you need to look closer to home as to why," the ex-England skipper tweeted.

Australia captain Steve Smith, along with Bancroft, admitted in a press conference that Australia's "leadership group" decided to tamper with the ball on the third day of the Cape Town Test in an attempt to gain an advantage over South Africa.

Consequently, Smith had to step down as captain and David Warner gave up his vice-captaincy before the start of fourth day's play. Australia lost the Test by 322 runs the same day.

The ICC then banned Smith for a Test and fined him 100 percent of his match fee. Bancroft also escaped severe punishment. He was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's (CA) probe in the ball-tampering scandal surrounding their national team in South Africa moved into the fast lane with findings of the investigation and the fate of captain Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann to be known on Wednesday, a report on cricket.com.au said.

Reports suggest that Smith and coach Darren Lehmann could be removed from their posts and banned as well.

Smith, in the meantime, will miss the fourth Test in Johannesburg beginning on Friday to serve his one-match ban.