Ball-tampering row: Ban on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to continue

Former test captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were handed the bans by the board after the ball-tampering scandal earlier this year and are not scheduled to resume playing at the top level until the end of March 2019.

Cricket Australia Tuesday dismissed the players' association's appeal to amend the sanctions against Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

“The Cricket Australia Board has carefully considered all elements of the ACA submission and has determined that it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions handed down to the three players,” said CA Interim Chair Earl Eddings in a statement.

Former Test captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were handed the bans by the board after the ball-tampering scandal earlier this year and are not scheduled to resume playing at the top level until March 29, 2019. Batsman Cameron Bancroft, used the infamous piece of yellow sandpaper, was handed a nine-month ban for his part in the affair and is scheduled to return to action at the end of December.

The Australian Cricketers` Association contested the bans were overly-harsh and argued that the three should be able to return to representative cricket immediately.

“The original decision of the Board to sanction the players was determined after rigorous discussion and consideration. CA maintains that both the length and nature of the sanctions remain an appropriate response in light of the considerable impact on the reputation of Australian cricket, here and abroad,” said Eddings.

According to reports, a seven-member CA board reviewed the player association's but felt that suspensions were warranted and should not be changed.

“Steve, David and Cameron are working hard to demonstrate their commitment to cricket and have our continued support to ensure their pathway to return is as smooth as possible.

“We believe the ongoing conversation about reducing the sanctions puts undue pressure on the three players – all of whom accepted the sanctions earlier this year - and the Australian men’s cricket team. As such, the Cricket Australia Board doesn’t intend to consider further calls for amendments to the sanctions,” said Eddings.

